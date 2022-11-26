Wedding Season Style Tips: Slay like a Bollywood Star with fashion tips from Saurav Nagar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Slay like a Bollywood Star with fashion tips from Saurav Nagar

Weddings are a big festival of their own. Everyone is dressed up like it’s a Bollywood red carpet, leaving no stone unturned to show off their best looks. While girls doll up with the latest trends and styles, men usually go for boring black suits. This wedding season, up your style game with new trends and looks. Delhi-based men’s fashion blogger Saurav Nagar shares some useful tips and tricks to rock your looks this year.

1. Always make yourself a budget, ethnic clothes can start from Rs 500 and go to lakhs of rupees.

2. Use social media apps to find inspirations on what to wear, how to style it, colors etc

3. Go Local! Markets like Lajpat Nagar, Seelampur, Khitli Qabar, Chandni Chawk, Karol Bagh in Delhi always have the best material if you’re looking to make your outfit from scratch.

4. Take the help of local and small boutiques and tailor shops. Not only are they the most economical, but you also get an outfit of your exact size, something which is custom-made just for you. The fit is perfect, you get your clothes on time, prices are cheaper, and of course you’re helping a small business grow.

Here are a few of Saurav Nagar’s looks to take inspiration from-

The Shahrukh Khan Look

The original look was designed by Manish Malhotra and can go up to Rs 6 lakhs, but you can get it stitched from a local business like Saurav for Rs15,000 including all 5 pieces.

The Kartik Aaryan Look

He created that look using only online retailers and got the exact Kurta for Rs 1,200 only, and basic accessories like rings, bracelets and his watch to enhance the look.

Ranbir Kapoor Look

Again, Saurav went to the local markets in search of the perfect velvet black cloth, and maroon satin cloth for the kurta, and got it stitched from a local business called Saarania Boutique in Nizamuddin West.

