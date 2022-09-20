Fashionistas Sukhmani & Gurleen Gambhir dazzel in Annu's Creation's Frill & Flare. Check out

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sukhmani & Gurleen Gambhir in Annu's Creation

Annu Patel's Annu's Creation has become a huge name in the fashion industry in past few years. Starting as one of the topmost bridalwear brands, it has now expanded its offerings to casual ethnic wear with the new line Frill & Flare. Now F&F has also managed to get attention and love from people and celebs. Recently, Sukhmani Gambhir and Gurleen Gambhir, the much-adored fashion symbols also flaunted their love for the brand.

The gorgeous sister duo twinned in stunning Frill & Flare outfits and swayed thousands of fashion lovers. Have a look:

Talking about the background of Frill & Flare, Annu came up with the idea to start the brand after observing people's reactions to her own looks. While attending events, she used to wear some casual ethnic wear. When everyone admired her fits on social media and showed interest in ordering similar designs, it made her think.

After some brainstorming and discussions, Annu and her team came up with F&F where they experimented with gorgeous silhouettes in the casual ethnic space. But how did they decide the name?

Annu and her team has always been known for having some dreamy and flared outfits and that's how they zeroed on the name - Frill & Flare. They started by designing a few of them but as they received the love, it encouraged them to expand.

Vadodara-based, Annu Patel founded Annu's Creation in 2011 when she was a student at INIFD, Vadodara. The brand's other collection, Folktale is also popular among women. For this, she has taken inspiration from the craftsmanship of the folk tribes of Kutch. The collection combines modern techniques with folk heritage and creates bright and vibrant pieces perfect for the modern-day bride who wants to stay in touch with her roots.

