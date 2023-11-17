Miss Universe 2023: Who is Shweta Sharda? 5 things about Chandigarh-born model representing India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shweta Sharda to represent India at Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe 2023: Shweta Sharda, a 23-year-old Chandigarh-born model, who was crowned Miss Diva Universe is all set to represent India at the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador. Last year, Shweta stood out among 15 other contestants in a tough competition, securing the prestigious Miss Diva Universe title at the ceremony in Mumbai. The moment of being crowned was extra special as she received the honour from the previous year's winner, Divita Rai.

For the unversed, Miss Diva is part of the Femina Miss India group, and it plays a crucial role in choosing India's representatives for Miss Universe, which is among the four major international beauty pageants globally.

While speaking with ANI, Shweta Sharda said, "Every girl in India dreams of a crown so she can represent India. To be able to represent your country on an international platform is a huge achievement in life. I am very blessed and grateful to have gotten this opportunity. I look forward for a great journey. I am going to give my best and bring the (Miss Universe) crown home."

5 Things to Know About Shweta Sharda

Shweta Sharda, a 23-year-old from Chandigarh is an Indian model. At the age of 16, Shweta shifted to Mumbai along with her mother. As per information from Femina Beauty Pageants, Shweta holds a Bachelor's degree from the Indira Gandhi National Open University. Shweta Sharda clinched the title of Miss Diva 2023, triumphing in the 11th edition of the Miss Diva pageant held on August 27, 2023. She has also appeared in several reality shows including Dance India Dance, Dance Deewane, and Dance Plus. She was also a choreographer on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

When and Where to Watch Miss Universe 2023?

Miss Universe 2023 is scheduled for November 16 at 9:00 p.m. EST, following the preliminary competition on November 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST. This year's noteworthy feature is its partnership with Live Bash, a platform set to livestream both competitions. In the U.S., Telemundo will broadcast the event in Spanish, and The Roku Channel will provide streaming access. For viewers in India, the final competition can be watched on Miss Universe's YouTube channel and X account starting at 6:30 am on November 19, according to Indian Standard Time.

