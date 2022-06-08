Janhvi Kapoor in floral thigh high slit dress is everything perfection. Know the cost

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor's floral dress

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently enjoying some time off from work. After spending some beautiful moments in France, she is currently having fun in Berlin. The actress is an avid social media user and keeps all her fans updated about her whereabouts through her pictures and videos. These sneak peeks into her vacations are no less than a style inspiration and travel goals for her fans.

The Roohi actress took to her Instagram and dropped a carousel of amazing pictures from her day out. She was seen exploring the beautiful German capital city. While sharing these pictures she wrote, “hallo Berlin!”. In the pictures, the Dhadak actress can be seen stealing the spotlight in a cute floral thigh-high slit dress. Among all the pictures in Janhvi's post one can also get a view of the pretty scenic sights that the city has to offer.

Also Read: From Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor actresses who rocked their black outfits like queens!

As soon as she posted these pictures, her cousin Shanaya Kapoor was the first to react. Shanaya commented on Janhvi’s pictures "I’m stealing this dress". Not only Shanaya but many people are inspired by her fashionable picks.

Details about Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit and styling

Janhvi’s outfit has colourful floral print on a cream base, which is eye appealing. The dress has a sweetheart neckline with a thin strap and figure-hugging silhouette. Her front thigh-high slit highlighted her curves and toned body. It is a 'Juliette Dress' from the brand Reformation. However, you will be amazed to know that it costs only ₹ 20,000.

The Roohi actress styled her outfit with just a ring, and peep toe block heels which have braided straps. She left her voluminous hair open and applied very minimal makeup to finish off her look.

Also Read: Nysa Devgn is too hot to handle in pink bodycon dress at Kanika Kapoor’s reception; Janhvi Kapoor reacts

This dress is a perfect match for a day out in summer. If you are looking for summer styling tips then this floral dress with minimal accessories will be the right option.