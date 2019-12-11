Weight loss and other benefits of drinking Methi (Fenugreek) water everyday

It is no hidden fact that fenugreek seeds, commonly known as methi in Hindi is one of the healthiest spices available in Indian kitchens. Many health-conscious people have now resorted to drinking methi soaked water early in the morning to cut down weight and improve their metabolism. But not many people are aware that methi is not only efficient in cutting down weight but is also a great source of many nutrients and has a million other health benefits. So, even if you're not looking to cut down weight, methi water has a tonne other benefits that makes it a must-have everyday drink. Check out the other benefits below-

1. Lowering blood sugar levels-

Methi is known as a very efficient herb for controlling and regulating blood sugar levels. It is known to be especially beneficial in controlling Type 2 diabetes. Fenugreek seeds can help in insulin resistance making it give better results in controlling blood sugar levels.

2. Improves digestion

Methi water can prove to be a boon when consumed in colder months as it warms the body and helps in easy digestion of food. It is also a natural antacid and proves beneficial in controlling symptoms like bloating and gastritis. A significant improvement in bowel movement can also be experienced after consuming methi water.

3. Cleanses the skin and body

Methi is known for its anti-oxidant properties and consuming methi water everyday will cleanse your system and give you healthy, glowing skin as well as strong hair. Fenugreek is also known to be a natural hair blackner so people suffering from early graying of hair should definitely give this magical remedy a try!