Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHEHNAAZKAURGILL3 Shehnaaz Gill or Katrina Kaif in white stripes pantsuit- Who looks better?

Ever since her appearance in the controversial reality Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill is the name trending on social media every other day. From her quirky post to sizzling pictures, the diva has become the nation's heartthrob and how. When Shehnaaz first appeared in Salman Khan's show, she called claimed that she is 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif,' but now people recognize her as 'India Ki Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.' Recently, Shehnaaz shared a set of pictures on her Instagram in which she oozed elegance and style. However, as soon as the pictures popped on the internet, fans couldn't help but find similarities with one of Katrina Kaif's look.

Shehnaaz Gill shared pictures wearing a white outfit with stripes. While it is hard to say if the Bigg Boss 13 diva is wearing a pantsuit or a dress, she looks mesmerizing in every frame. Shehnaaz topped her look with pink eyes and lips and open straight hair. The actress also revealed that she did her own make-up.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill

On the other hand, a similar look of Katrina Kaif has been going viral on social media. It is from a 2019 event that the Bharat actress attended in Goa. Katrina sported a white striped pantsuit which made her look tall and ravishing. Katrina completed her 'Boss Lady' look with a ponytail and strands of hair framing her face. Lastly, she pulled up her sleeves to give it a sporty look.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill has been seen in many music videos after the reality show. However, her relationship with BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla has made the most noise. The duo hasn't confirmed their relationship but is very popular among netizens as 'SidNaaz.' They have starred together in two music videos-- Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona-- both of which have garnered more than 100 million views on YouTube. Soon they will be seen in yet another music video called Habit, sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Talking about Katrina Kaif, she was last seen in the 2019 film Bharat alongside Salman Khan. Last year, she made a cameo appearance in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium. Currently, she is shooting for her next film titled Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Sidahant Chaturvedi. Besides it, Katrina has the cop action drama Sooryavanshi coming up. The Rohit Shetty directorial stars Akshay Kumar.