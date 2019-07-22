Sawan Somvar Vrat Katha: All you need to know about Lord Shiva Monday fasting rituals, Shubh Muhurat and Vrat story

Lord Shiva Monday fasting rituals, Shubh Muhurat and Vrat story: Sawan, the month dedicated to Lord Shiva has kickstarted and been the first Monday of this month, today is one of the most auspicious days. Men and women offer prayers to Lord Shiva by observing fast today. This month there will be four Mondays of Sawan. Observing fast holds great religious importance in Hindu beliefs. There is a story dedicated to every God and Goddess, without reading the same, the importance of fasting nullifies. Monday is dedicated to Lord Shiva and thus, observing fast on Monday during Sawan is importance. It is believed that reading and listening to Monday Lord Shiva Katha is really important to make your fasting fruitful.

22nd July Monday Shubh Muhurat

1- Morning 05:40 am to 06:40 am

2- Mid Morning from 12 pm to 12:54 pm

3- Afternoon at 02:43 pm to 03:37 pm

4- Evening from 07 pm to 07:24 pm

5- Evening 07:14 pm to 08:16 pm

Read Ramcharitmanas path and go to Lord Shiva temple

Go to Lord Shiva temple and read Ramcharitmanas path. Some people can read Sunderkand Path too. Unmarried girls can read the story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's marriage. Those who want to ease the pain and provide solace to an ill patient, must-read Mahamrityunjay path.

Method of worshipping

Offer water and milk to Shivling on Monday. Write Lord Rama's name on 108 Bilvpatra and offer it to Lord Shiva. Offer Holy Ganga Water to Lord Shiva. One can also offer honey. Offer Sandalwood, flowers, colours, yellow cloth, etc. to Lord Shiva.

Somvar Vrat Katha (Monday Fast Story)

Once upon a time, a moneylender used to live in a village. He was a rich man; however, he had no child. Thus, he was always sad and worried. In order to have a son, he used to observe fast every Monday with complete dedication. he used to visit Lord Shiva and Parvati temple and worship them. Seeing his dedication and Goddess Parvati got happy. She requested Lord Shiva to grant his wishes. He was then blessed with a baby boy. However, this offering had one condition. The baby-boy will only live for 12 years. After his wish was granted, everyone in the family was happy, however, only moneylender knew that his son will only live for 12 years. One day, when the boy completed 11 years, the moneylender decided to send him to Kashi at his uncle's place for further studies. However, he knew that he has only 12 years. He asked his son and his uncle to offer Yagna and prayers to Lord Shiva. In fact, he himself worshipped Lord Shiva with entire dedication.

On his journey to his maternal uncle's home, he observed a wedding taking place. The groom had a defect in one eye and this boy became the groom and got married to the daughter of a rich man. He sets on his journey to his uncle's place. One day, his uncle was preparing to offer Yagna, hawan to Lord Shiva and donation to Brahmins. Meanwhile, the boy fell ill. As a result, his uncle asked him to take some rest. It was the 12th year of his life and his life span was completed. He ultimately died. Seeing him dead, the uncle got worried and was heartbroken. however, he decided to complete the religious offerings. Seeing this, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were impressed as they were passing by his home. All the relatives were crying. Seeing their pain, Lord Shiva granted life to that boy as a result of his devotion. The boy returned home with his bride and lived happily ever after. His parents' devotion in Lord Shiva and his great powers, were multiplied and they thanked Mahadev.

