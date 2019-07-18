Sawan Start Date 2019: Know why Solah Somwars are important during holy month of Lord Shiva

The Holy month of Sawan began on July 17 after the end of Guru Purnima and Lunar Eclipse. The month happens to be one of the crucial months in the Hindu calendar and worshipping Lord Shiva is considered holy. Sawan happens to be the fifth month of the calendar and this year it will end on August 15, as Independence Day and the festival of Raksha Bandhan are falling together.

During the auspicious month, the devotees observe fast and offer water and prayers to the Shivalinga. Shivratri will also be celebrated during this month as it is falling on July 30. Monday is considered the day of the Shiva and therefore the Mondays that fall during this month are known as Sawan Somwars. It is considered lucky to worship the lord on this day.

The fasts of Solah Somwars are kept for 16 Mondays that begin from the first of the Sawan month. There are four Mondays that fall in this particular month and this year we have them on July 22, July 29, August 5 and August 12. The Mondays that fall during the Holy month are known as Shravan Somwars and it is believed that they are lucky for many young and unmarried girls to worship Lord Shiva on these days.

The month holds a special significance in the Hindu mythology. It is believed that it was during this month that Lord Shiva got impressed by the mannerisms of Parvati and chose her as a life partner. The God fulfills all the wishes of his followers especially women, with whom he blesses with good life partners.

Every year during this month, lakhs of Lord Shiva followers visit Haridwar wearing saffron-clad dresses. This procession is generally termed as the Kanwar Yatra during which the devotees take a dip in the holy water of the Ganga and offer it to the God. They also carry pure water on their shoulders and offer it to the Shivalingas in temples.