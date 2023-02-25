Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A two-ingredient hair mask by Ayurveda for shiny, soft hair

Hair normally gets dull, dry, and frizzy due to various harmful substances, such as harsh shampoos, conditioners, and serums, as well as negative aspects of our lifestyle, including little sleep and a bad diet. Additionally, environmental factors such as sweat, air pollution, dryness, and seasonal fluctuations; and styling equipment such as straighteners, curlers, blow-dryers, and hair dyeing also damage hair.

However, this two-ingredient Ayurvedic hair mask offers rapid treatment for dry and damaged hair.

Curd-based hair masks are used to treat hair damage caused by various factors. Lactic acid found in curd removes dead skin cells, cleans the scalp, and boosts the development of hair follicles.

Hair mask experts acknowledge that yoghurt's protein helps nurture thick, lustrous hair. Although curd works great on its own, it may also be combined with other ingredients to make a hair mask. Curd is an important part of a healthy diet, providing vitamins A and B, calcium, iron, potassium, and phosphorus, say hair mask experts.

Curd and lemon juice do wonders. Lemon possesses anti-fungal properties. The curd and lemon hair mask controls hair fall and prevents grease and dandruff. Follow the below-mentioned steps to get the desired results.

Combine 2 tablespoons of curd with a few drops of lemon juice. Mix well, forming a smooth paste. Apply the hair mask to roots and lengths. Wear a shower cap and leave undisturbed for 30 minutes. Wash off with lukewarm water.

Apply this mask to washed hair, and do not use shampoo immediately after removing the hair mask for best results.

Yoghurt and curd should not be confused. Both products are prepared using milk. But curd contains lactic acid, whereas yoghurt does not.

