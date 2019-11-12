Vastu Tips: Know why spider web is considered inauspicious and should be cleaned immediately

Acharya Indu Prakash is here to give tips on the Vastu Shastra and will talk about a spider web in the house. Sometimes it happens in haste that the lower parts of the house are cleaned, but the roof or upper parts are not cleaned properly, due to which the spider makes his home there. Spider webs are considered inauspicious not only in terms of cleanliness but also according to Vastu. The structure of spider webs is such that negative energy is trapped in it due to which negativity can spread into the rest of the house.

Not only this, there are innumerable microorganisms on the web of a spider which is harmful to our health. At the same time, they also become the reason for discord in the house and this brings unhappiness. Prosperity is destroyed. Due to disturbance in the house, a person is unable to concentrate on his work even if he wants to.

Keeping you updated with what is good and what is bad is our duty. Vastu tips are something on which certain people believe and few do not. Although it is not necessary to follow them, however doing certain measures will not cause any harm.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News