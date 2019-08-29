Vastu Tips: Know about sleep direction for good health

Vastu Tips: Follow these tips for a good night’s sleep

Sleeping Directions according to Vastu: Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw some light on the importance of Vastu shastra in your life. From what you eat to how you sleep, everything, if done according to the Vastu Shastra, can make a big difference in your life. While every person likes to sleep differently, some like to keep the lights on while sleeping, others like to surround themselves with pillows. However, it is advised that one follows vastu shastra in deciding the direction in which they lie down in order to get a good night’s sleep.

How you sleep and In Which Direction to Sleep

There are mainly four directions - North, South, East, West, but in order to have a good sleep, not all of them work the best. It is important to align your bed in your room in the way that it will help you provide a good sleep. So, in this case direction becomes an important thing. According to Vastu Shastra, you should sleep with your head in the south or east direction, that means feet at bedtime should be in the north or west. Every direction has its advantages and its advantages.

Advantage of Sleeping with Head in South Direction

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, it is advised to keep your head in the South direction while sleeping as it will keep away all the problems related to health. If you frequently suffer from bad health, then it is advised that you sleeping with head in South direction always.

