Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Leaking taps in house can bring negative effects. Know how

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the Vastu Dosha of the leaking tap. According to Vastu, if the tap leaks in any part of the house, it is considered inauspicious according to Vastu. The dripping tap of the house is an indicator of extravagance and especially if the kitchen tap is not good at all. Because Agni resides in the kitchen. Troubles start where fire and water are together.

A member of the household may become ill, or a loss of business or money may take place. Varun Dev's fault is also caused by the flowing of water and the effect of negative energy in the house increases. To avoid such troubles, if there is a dripping tap in the house, get it fixed as soon as possible.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage