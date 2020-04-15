Vastu Tips: Know why using black marble flooring in North direction is beneficial

We have been telling you the benefits of using various coloured flooring at your house, which can bring benefits and good results. In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the color of the floor in the north. According to Vastu Shastra, black colored stone should be installed on the floor in the north direction. Using a few black coloured stones in some part of this direction can also bring a lot of benefits to you and your family.

Talking further, Acharya states that using black stones can help the family do their work and duties fearlessly and also get success in it.

Not only this, but it is also even believed that using the black stones in the North direction can give the most beneficial results to the middle son of the house. Talking about the body parts, our ears get the most benefit in the body and our hearing gets strengthened.

