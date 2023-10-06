UTET Answer Key 2023 Released at ubse.uk.gov.in, Download link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttarakhand TET Answer Key 2023 released

UTET Answer Key 2023: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the answer key for the state's Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET 2023) on October 5. The official website of UTET - ubse.uk.gov.in is hosting the official answer key for Paper-I and Paper-II. Aspirants who have appeared for the exam can download and match their responses with the answer key to evaluate their performance.

The UTET answer key 2023 is provisional in nature and any candidate who wishes to raise objection about the validity of the answer key can challenge it online by sending mail to secyutet@gmail.com. The objection window link will be activated upto October 19, 2023 (till 5 PM).

Aspirants can challenge the UTET answer key by uploading the correct answer along with appropriate representation in support of their answer. UBSE has conducted the Uttarakhand TET 2023 examination on September 29.

How to Download UTET 2023 Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website of UTET, ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "UTET 2023 answer key", on the homepage

Step 3: The UTET answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the answer key and match with your responses

Step 5: Download the answer key PDF and save it for future reference.