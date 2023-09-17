SSC MTS Answer Key 2023 OUT at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC MTS Answer Key 2023 released

SSC MTS answer key 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released answer key for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2023. The SSC MTS answer key is hosted on the official website of Commission at ssc.nic.in. Aspirants can download the tentative answer key by logging in through the roll number and password.

SSC has conducted the tier I examination for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) will be conducted from September 1 to 14, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can do so from September 17 to 20 (4 PM), by making a payment of Rs 100 per question.

How to Download SSC MTS Answer Key 2023

Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download the SSC MTS answer key 2023.

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. Go to the answer key tab, on the homepage Next, key in your details and the SSC MTS answer key PDF will appear on the screen. Download the answer key and verify your responses

Direct Link: SSC MTS Answer Key 2023