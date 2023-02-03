Follow us on Image Source : PTI SBI CBO 2022 Interview Admit Card Out! Check direct link and more

SBI CBO 2022 Interview Admit Card: The admit card for the Circle Based Officer (CBO) interview round has been released. The State Bank of India has issued the admit cards of the candidates who are eligible to appear for the CBO interview round. The result for the mains exam was released earlier by the SBI. Candidates can now check and download their admit cards on the official website.

Direct link to download the Admit Card

SBI CBO 2022 Interview Round: Admit Card

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards of the candidates who qualified for the CBO mains exam. The admit card for the CBO interview was released on February 1, 2023. Candidates have time till February 17, 2023, to download their admit card. To download the admit card, candidates have to key in their registration number, roll number and password. The interview round will be conducted for a total of 50 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for the interview round will be decided by the bank.

SBI CBO 2022 Interview Round: How to download the admit card?

Visit the official website of SBI career- sbi.co.in/web/careers. Now, go to the recruitment tab on the homepage. Click on the link for 'Download interview Call Letter' given under ‘RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD/ CBO/ 2022-23)’ Key your asked login credentials. After submitting, your admit card will get displayed Take a printout of your admit card.

No candidate will be allowed to appear for the interview round without the admit card. The direct link to download the admit card is provided here.

