Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Apply offline for 20 Assistant Professor posts at mpsc.mizoram.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023 applications underway

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through online mode on or before May 8. The prescribed application form and self-assessment form can be downloaded from the official website of MPSC - mpsc.mizoram.gov.in.

Candidates holding master's degrees along with M.Ed./B.ed with a minimum of 55% marks and NET/SLET or Ph.D. in Education can submit their applications.

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

No. of posts - 20

1. Pedagogy of Social Sciences:

Political Science – 1

Economics – 1

Geography – 1

History – 1

2. Pedagogy of Language:

English – 2

Mizo – 1

3. Pedagogy of Physical Science:

Physics – 1

Chemistry – 1

4. Pedagogy of Life Science:

Botany – 1

Zoology – 1

5. Pedagogy of Mathematics:

Mathematics – 1

6. Perspectives & Foundations in Education – 6

7. English (Specialization) – 1

8. ICT (Specialization) – 1

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Appointed candidates will get a salary in the Academic Level 10 (Rs.57,700 – Rs.1,82,400)

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

SC/ST/OBC applicants - Rs. 200/-

All others - Rs. 400/-

ALSO READ | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: 112 vacancies notified for technician A, draughtsman B and other posts

ALSO READ | Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023: Online application begins for 1778 vacancies at gujarathighcourt.nic.in