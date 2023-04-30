Sunday, April 30, 2023
     
  Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Apply offline for 20 Assistant Professor posts at mpsc.mizoram.gov.in

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Apply offline for 20 Assistant Professor posts at mpsc.mizoram.gov.in

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023 for Assistant Professor Posts. Check important dates, qualification, salary and how to apply.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2023 17:19 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023 applications underway

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through online mode on or before May 8. The prescribed application form and self-assessment form can be downloaded from the official website of MPSC - mpsc.mizoram.gov.in. 

Candidates holding master's degrees along with M.Ed./B.ed with a minimum of 55% marks and NET/SLET or Ph.D. in Education can submit their applications. 

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

No. of posts - 20

1.  Pedagogy of Social Sciences:

Political Science – 1
Economics – 1
Geography – 1
History – 1

2. Pedagogy of Language:
English – 2
Mizo – 1

3. Pedagogy of Physical Science: 
Physics – 1
Chemistry – 1

4. Pedagogy of Life Science:
Botany – 1
Zoology – 1

5. Pedagogy of Mathematics:
Mathematics – 1

6. Perspectives & Foundations in Education – 6
7. English (Specialization) – 1
8. ICT (Specialization) – 1 

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Appointed candidates will get a salary in the Academic Level 10 (Rs.57,700 – Rs.1,82,400)

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

  • SC/ST/OBC applicants - Rs. 200/-
  • All others - Rs. 400/-

