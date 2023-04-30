Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Apply offline for 20 Assistant Professor posts at mpsc.mizoram.gov.in

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through online mode on or before May 8. The prescribed application form and self-assessment form can be downloaded from the official website of MPSC - mpsc.mizoram.gov.in.
Candidates holding master's degrees along with M.Ed./B.ed with a minimum of 55% marks and NET/SLET or Ph.D. in Education can submit their applications.
Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
No. of posts - 20
1. Pedagogy of Social Sciences:
Political Science – 1
Economics – 1
Geography – 1
History – 1
2. Pedagogy of Language:
English – 2
Mizo – 1
3. Pedagogy of Physical Science:
Physics – 1
Chemistry – 1
4. Pedagogy of Life Science:
Botany – 1
Zoology – 1
5. Pedagogy of Mathematics:
Mathematics – 1
6. Perspectives & Foundations in Education – 6
7. English (Specialization) – 1
8. ICT (Specialization) – 1
Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale
Appointed candidates will get a salary in the Academic Level 10 (Rs.57,700 – Rs.1,82,400)
Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
- SC/ST/OBC applicants - Rs. 200/-
- All others - Rs. 400/-
