ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: 112 vacancies notified for technician A, draughtsman B and other posts

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: ISRO Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Technician-A, Draughtsman-B, Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, and Radiographer-A in the employment newspaper of 29 April to May 5. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by May 18 at vsssc.gov.in.

A total of 112 vacancies will be recruited out of which 60 vacancies are for Technical Assistant, 43 vacancies are for the post of Technician-A, 5 vacancies are for the post of Draughtsman-B, 1 vacancy is for the post of Radiographer-A, 2 vacancies are for Scientific Assistant, and 1 is for Library Assistant.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must possess BE/B. Tech/Diploma/ITI/B. Sc or equivalent qualification in the concerned subject can apply online.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit applications for the above posts from 1000 hours on May 4 to 1700 hours on May 18. The detailed notification for the same will be uploaded on the official website in due course of the time.

