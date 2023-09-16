Bihar STET Answer Key 2023: Last date to raise objection at secondary.biharboardonline.com today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar STET Answer Key 2023 download

BSTET 2023 Answer Key: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the objection window against the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 answer key today, September 16. Candidates who wish to raise objection against the tentative answer key can do so through the official website- bsebstet.com.

The BSEB STET 2023 examination was held between September 4th and September 15th in the online computer based test (CBT) format. While the BSTET exam for mathematics papers will be held on September 18. The answer key for Dance, Physical Education, and Philosophy, along with their respective question papers, can be downloaded through the official site.

Candidates who wish to raise challenge against the BSEB STET official answer key can submit their grievances online by uploading the appropriate representation and making a payment of Rs 50 for each question challenged.

BSTET 2023 Answer Key: Steps to Raise Objection

Aspirants can follow the simplke steps provided below to raise objection against the tentative key.

Visit the BSTET official website, bsebstet.com Click on the 'Objection Tracker' link and key in roll number, date of birth and mobile number The Bihar STET answer key will appear on the screen Next, select the question id to be challenged and proceed to submit grievances Upload the supporting documents and pay Rs 50 per question. Review the objections and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: Bihar STET 2023 Answer Key