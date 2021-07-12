Madhya Pradesh MPPSC state service prelims 2021 date released, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MPPSC prelims will be held on July 25

MPPSC state service prelims 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the dates for the state service preliminary exam. The prelims will now be held on July 25, which was earlier scheduled on April 11. Candidates who had applied for the recruitment exam can download their admit card from the MPPSC official website-- mppsc.nic.in, once released.

MPPSC Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the MPPSC official website-- mppsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on 'Admit Card- State Sevice Preliminary Exam 2021' link

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

Your MPPSC Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download, take a printout for future reference.

The MPPSC main exam will be conducted from November 23 to 28. The prelims result is expected to be announced in August. For more details on recruitment exam, candidates can visit the website- mppsc.nic.in.