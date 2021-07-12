Monday, July 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. Madhya Pradesh MPPSC state service prelims 2021 date released, check details

Madhya Pradesh MPPSC state service prelims 2021 date released, check details

The MPPSC preliminary exam will be held on July 25. Download admit card through the website- mppsc.nic.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 12, 2021 11:50 IST
MPPSC prelims
Image Source : FILE

MPPSC prelims will be held on July 25

MPPSC state service prelims 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the dates for the state service preliminary exam. The prelims will now be held on July 25, which was earlier scheduled on April 11.  Candidates who had applied for the recruitment exam can download their admit card from the MPPSC official website-- mppsc.nic.in, once released

MPPSC Admit Card 2021: How to download 

Visit the MPPSC official website-- mppsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on 'Admit Card- State Sevice Preliminary Exam 2021' link 

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit 

Your MPPSC Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download, take a printout for future reference. 

The MPPSC main exam will be conducted from November 23 to 28. The prelims result is expected to be announced in August.  For more details on recruitment exam, candidates can visit the website- mppsc.nic.in

Write a comment

cabinet-expansion-2021

Top News

Latest News

X