Jharkhand JPSC Combined Assistant Engineer Main Exam 2021 schedule released, check datesheets

JPSC Combined Assistant Engineer Main Exam 2021: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the exam schedule for the combined assistant engineer main exam. The assistant engineer main exam is scheduled to be held on October 22, 23 and 24.

JPSC exam will be conducted in objective mode on October 22 and 23 and the descriptive pattern exam is scheduled to be held on October 24. The objective exam will be of two hours, while the descriptive paper will be of three hours.

The admit card of the JPSC assistant engineer main exam will be released in October, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC Combined Assistant Engineer Main Exam 2021: How to download hall ticket

Visit the official website- jpsc.gov.in Click on the download 'JPSC Assistant Engineer Main Exam 2021' admit card link Enter log-in credentials- Registration Number/ Roll Number/ Date of Birth JPSC Assistant Engineer Main Exam hall ticket will appear on the screen Download JPSC Assistant Engineer Main admit card, take a printout for further reference.

For details on JPSC Combined Assistant Engineer Main recruitment exam, please visit the official website- jpsc.gov.in.

