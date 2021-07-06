Tuesday, July 06, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. HPTET admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

HPTET admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

The TET exam is scheduled to be held on July 9, 10, 11, and 12. Download admit card at hpbose.org

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 06, 2021 14:20 IST
HPTET exam
Image Source : FILE

HPTET exam 2021 will be held on July 9, 10, 11, and 12

HPTET admit card 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit card/ hall ticket for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The TET admit card is available to download at the official website- hpbose.org. The TET exam is scheduled to be held on July 9, 10, 11, and 12. 

The TET exam will be conducted in both the sessions, forenoon (10 am- 12:30 pm), afternoon (2- 4 pm). 

HP TET Admit Card 2021: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website-- hpbose.org 

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link for TET July 2021 exam 

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth 

Step 4: Hall ticket will be displayed on the screen 

Step 5: Download the admit card, take a print out for further reference. 

Candidates will have to bring a print of their HPTET admit cards to the exam hall for identification and verification purpose. The TET exam will be held to recruit TGT (Arts), TGT (non- medical, TGT (Medical), Language Teacher TET, TGT Arts TET, TGT (Medical) TET Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X