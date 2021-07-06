HPTET admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE HPTET exam 2021 will be held on July 9, 10, 11, and 12

HPTET admit card 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit card/ hall ticket for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The TET admit card is available to download at the official website- hpbose.org. The TET exam is scheduled to be held on July 9, 10, 11, and 12.

The TET exam will be conducted in both the sessions, forenoon (10 am- 12:30 pm), afternoon (2- 4 pm).

HP TET Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website-- hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link for TET July 2021 exam

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates will have to bring a print of their HPTET admit cards to the exam hall for identification and verification purpose. The TET exam will be held to recruit TGT (Arts), TGT (non- medical, TGT (Medical), Language Teacher TET, TGT Arts TET, TGT (Medical) TET Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET.