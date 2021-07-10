BPSC AE exam 2021 schedule released, check dates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BPSC Assistant Engineer exam will be held from September 24 to 27

BPSC AE exam 2021: The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC has released the schedule for Assistant Engineer (AE) exam. The Assistant Engineer exam for Civil and Electrical disciplines will be held on September 24, 25, 26 and 27.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted in March, but was postponed due to rise in Covid-19 cases. The exam was scheduled on March 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2021. The admit card will be available to download at the website- bpsc.bih.nic.in from September.

BPSC AE exam 2021: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2 – Click on admit card for Assistant Engineer - Civil/ Electrical

Step 3: Enter your details including roll number/ registration number

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download admit card, take a printout for future reference.

About BPSC

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) was established in 1956. BPSC is a body created by the Constitution of India to select applicants for civil service jobs in the Indian state of Bihar according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation.

For any query, candidates should visit the official website.

