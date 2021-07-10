BPSC AE exam 2021 schedule released, check dates

BPSC AE exam 2021: The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC has released the schedule for Assistant Engineer (AE) exam. The Assistant Engineer exam for Civil and Electrical disciplines will be held on September 24, 25, 26 and 27.
The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted in March, but was postponed due to rise in Covid-19 cases. The exam was scheduled on March 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2021. The admit card will be available to download at the website- bpsc.bih.nic.in from September.
BPSC AE exam 2021: Steps to download admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on admit card for Assistant Engineer - Civil/ Electrical
Step 3: Enter your details including roll number/ registration number
Step 4: Click on Submit
Step 5: Download admit card, take a printout for future reference.
About BPSC
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) was established in 1956. BPSC is a body created by the Constitution of India to select applicants for civil service jobs in the Indian state of Bihar according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation.
