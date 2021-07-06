Indian Army recruitment entrance to be held in two phases

Follow us on The first phase of CEE will be held on July 25 and second phase on August 29

The Indian Army will conduct the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) in two phases for successful candidates of Army Recruitment Rally held at Telangana from March 5 to 24.

The first phase of CEE will be held on July 25 at 259 Field Workshop, Secunderabad for Soldier Clk/SKT, Soldier Tech, Soldier Tech (AVIA/AMUN), Soldier Tech (NA), Soldier (NA VET) and Soldier Tradesmen (8th and 10th).

According to official release, the Soldier Clk/SKT, Soldier Tech NA (AMC) and Soldier Tech NA (VET) category candidates need to report ARO, Secunderabad on July 8, Soldier Tech, Soldier Tech (AVIA/AMUN) candidates on July 9, Soldier Tdn 8th candidates on July 10, Soldier Tdn 10th (RMDS No. 2276 to 2660) candidates- July 12, Soldier Tdn 10th (RMDS No. 2661 to 6868) candidates- July 13.

The candidates also need to collect hall ticket from ARO, Secunderabad on their respective reporting dates. The second phase of CEE will be held on Aug 29 for Soldier General Duty (GD), RT JCO and Sepoy Pharma at Parade Ground, Artillery Centre, Hyderabad.

For further details on the army recruitment, the candidates need to visit the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in.

- With ANI inputs