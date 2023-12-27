'Hum jung bhi jeetenge aur dil bhi': Rajnath Singh's message to troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Follow us on Image Source : X/@DEFENCEMININDIA Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with Army personnel in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir

Days after the terror attack on an Army vehicle in Poonch Sector, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and took stock of the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday. Interacting with the troops in Rajouri, he asked them to remain extra vigilant to tackle any untoward incidents.

Rajnath Singh interacts with troops

The Defence Minister further said that it is the responsibility of the troops to win the hearts of the people while performing their duty towards the security of the nation. Speaking further, Singh said that troops keep the country safe, but sometimes some mistakes do take place, which should not happen. This was ostensibly in reference to three civilians being found dead after being detained for questioning by the Army.

"You are the guardians of the country. Apart from the responsibility towards the security of the country, winning the hearts of the citizens is also a big responsibility on your shoulders. You are making efforts in this direction as well, but sometimes there does happen a mistake (chook)...Hum yudh bhi jeetenge...jung bhi jeetenge...hum aatankwadiyon ka bhi safaya karenge lekin sath he sath deshwasiyon ka dil bhi jeetenge...," Singh told troops in Rajouri.

Three civilian killed in Poonch

The minister's remarks amid a wave of outrage following the killing of three civilians in the Poonch on December 22. The civilians were purportedly apprehended by security personnel to be questioned regarding an ambush on two army vehicles that had claimed the lives of four soldiers the day before. The Jammu and Kashmir administration declared that the medico-legal procedures had been completed and that legal action had been taken in relation to the incident. It also announced that the relatives of the deceased civilians would receive compensation and jobs.

Singh meets families of deceased

Singh also met with the families of the deceased persons, residents of village Topa Peer of Bufliaz in Poonch district. He assured an expeditious investigation into the incident, culminating in the delivery of justice. He was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh. After meeting the defence minister, the brother of the victim, Noor Mohammad, said that Rajnath Singh had assured them of justice. "We told him about the incident, and he assured us justice would be done. Whatever happened to us was bad, and he assured us that justice would be given. We hope it will be done," Mohammad said. The Indian Army said that it is conducting an inquiry into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, where militants launched an attack on army personnel on December 21, killing four soldiers.

Defence Minister meets injured soldiers in hospital

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister also met the injured soldiers in the hospital and wished them a speedy recovery. He also assured the troops that the government supports the Armed Forces and that the country will always be grateful for the soldiers' unmatched bravery and selflessness. He stated that the government's first concern is the well-being of the Armed Forces and that additional efforts are being made to strengthen the security and intelligence infrastructure.

Rajnath Singh takes stock of security situation

During his visit to the border area in Jammu and Kashmir, the Defence Minister was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi. A thorough briefing on the current state of security, the counter-infiltration grid, and operational readiness was given to the Defence Minister. Meanwhile, Singh also discussed the aspects associated with the operating challenges with the commanders on the ground and called for professional conduct and due diligence while carrying out operations.

