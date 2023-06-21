Yoga Day 2023: Wishes, Theme, Quotes, SMS, HD Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Yoga Day 2023

Yoga Day 2023: International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 every year. It is celebrated to spread awareness about the benefits of the ancient Indian practice all around the world. Yoga is a practice that brings joy, health, and peace from within, and it deepens a sense of continuous connection between an individual's inner consciousness and the external world. This year, the theme for International Yoga Day is "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which encapsulates our collective aspiration for "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up with the idea of recognising Yoga on an international stage by honouring June 21 as Yoga Day. It was proposed by PM Modi during his speech at the UNGA in 2014. The next year, it was declared unanimously by the United National General Assembly (UNGA). Not just in India, Yoga has earned its popularity all across the countries with as many people making it a part of their lifestyle. Check out our collection of best wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, and Facebook statuses to celebrate the day.

Yoga Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, SMS and Messages

"Yoga is the symbol of universal aspiration for health and well-being. It is a health assurance on zero budget." - Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yoga is that Light, which, if you can light once; will Never get Dimmed, the more you Practice, the Brighter the Flame will be. "Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self and through the self. Happy International Day of Yoga." - The Bhagavad Gita. Happy soul, a fresh mind, and a healthy body. All three can be achieved with yoga. Wishing you a very Happy Yoga Day. “You cannot do yoga. Yoga is your natural state. What you can do are yoga exercises, which may reveal to you where you are resisting your natural state.” Sharon Gannon Yoga means addition – addition of energy, strength and beauty to body, mind and soul. Happy International Yoga Day 2023 Rediscover yourself with Yoga, A sense of happiness and completeness will start tuning with your life. happy Yoga Day 2023 Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self, through the self. Happy World Yoga Festival! "Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what cannot be cured." - BKS Iyengar. Yoga is the only key to being fit and it’s essential to do it daily to keep your mind stress free. Happy Yoga Day 2023! Join hands with yoga to disconnect from stress, diseases, and dull life... Celebrate Yoga Day 2023 with your family and friends Yoga is all about creating a balance in your life…. It is about balancing your senses, balancing your body, soul, and mind to live healthily and live in peace. Yoga relaxes and rejuvenates your mind and body. Yoga is the way to find yourself and connect. Wishing you a very Happy Yoga Day.

Yoga Day 2023: HD Images and Wallpapers for WhatsApp, Facebook

