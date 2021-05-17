World Hypertension Day 2021: Know about its symptoms, warning signs, treatment from experts

Image Source : FILE IMAGE World Hypertension Day 2021

It is important to lead a healthy life, especially during the ongoing health crisis. Stressing the need for increasing awareness about the stress and anxiety and helping people realise that it is a preventable and controllable condition, World Hypertension Day is observed in May. On this day, we need to understand that 'High stress levels', bad lifestyle and poor dietary habits are some of the main reasons for hypertension in people, which can cause a range of other health problems such as stroke, dementia, heart attacks and other chronic disease related to kidney and brain.

As the world observes Hypertension Day on May 17, here is what our Health experts have to say about its symptoms and warning signs.

"Hypertension or high blood pressure has become a serious issue owing to the lifestyle we lead. Our preferences to junk food, irregular sleep patterns and stress are major contributors to this chronic illness. The high prevalence of uncontrolled hypertension in women leads to diverse pregnancy outcomes, including premature delivery, fetal growth restriction, fetal death, placental abruption and cesarean delivery. But, in men hypertension can result in many infertility issues such as having a lower semen volume, sperm motility, total sperm count, and motile sperm count. It’s essential that a couple, who are planning to conceive, first combat high blood pressure with a healthy diet and appropriate physical activity, maintain a healthy weight and practice stress management techniques." said Dr. Aswati Nair, Fertility Consultant.

Talking about poor dietary habits and lifestyle, Dr. Deepak Verma (Internal Medicine), said "The rise of hypertension in young people, especially in urban areas, is alarming and a matter of huge concern for two reasons -- uncontrolled hypertension can have fatal results such as heart attack or stroke, and it is a preventable lifestyle disease that can also make a person more susceptible to COVID-19, irrespective of age."

"Hypertension is a lifelong disease and preventing it is always better than trying to control it. Simple lifestyle changes can help one prevent or delay the onset of hypertension, including reduced salt intake in diet, limiting sodium and alcohol intake, eating a variety and heart-friendly foods such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, fish and low-fat dairy. One must also avoid a sedentary life at all cost -- moderate exercise regularly can help a lot to gain optimum weight and shed extra weight. Manage stress through yoga and meditation and quit smoking," Dr. Verma added.

Treatment

The best treatment is to adapt some healthy changes to your lifestyle. Adding a little exercise and meditation to your daily routine can help you fight High blood pressure. One needs to take a step-wise approach beginning with diet, weight loss as required.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the consultants. They do not reflect the views of India TV)