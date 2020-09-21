World Alzheimer’s Day 2020: What are the risk factors of this disease?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VINOTH_AADAV World Alzheimer’s Day 2020

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most complex diseases and it keeps progressing with years. However, many scientists are trying to actually figure out the exact factors which may be linked with this disease but not much has been discovered as of now. Therefore, today on World Alzheimer’s Day which is observed to raise awareness and challenge the stigma that surrounds it, we bring you a few risk factors which are common in people who happen to have Alzheimer’s disease.

Growing age

As per experts, the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease almost doubles every 5 years in people who are above the age of 65. Half of the people who are suffering from Alzheimer’s disease develop it after the age of 85. This makes growing age one of the biggest risk factors of having this disease.

Family history

If you have a family history of some members who have suffered from Alzheimer’s disease such as parents or siblings or other blood relatives in the last two generations, then the risk for you to have this disease is higher than those without any family history. It is important to keep in mind that Familial Alzheimer’s Disease just accounts for 1 per cent of all the cases. If a mother or father has Alzheimer's disease then every child has as much as 50 per cent chance of developing it.

Down’s syndrome

Most of the people who have Down’s syndrome and happen to reach late adulthood, can be at a high risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

Head injury

This may sound a little dramatic but people who have suffered a head injury or have lost consciousness for around 15 minutes or so may have a significant chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease in comparison to those who haven't been through a head injury.

Older women

Women in their early 60s are usually much more prone to get Alzheimer’s disease than men of similar age group. This may be due to the changes in women’s hormones – particularly estrogens – during menopause. Even surgical removal of ovaries can lead to women developing AD. Scientists have also found that stopping hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is associated with AD as well. So, any decision regarding the use of HRT should first be discussed with your doctor. Also, women who are more prone to diabetes – which is also a risk factor – appear to have an increased risk for AD.

Lifestyle

The same factors that put you at risk of heart disease, like high blood pressure and high cholesterol, may also increase the likelihood that you will develop AD. Poorly controlled diabetes is another risk factor. And keeping your body fit isn’t your only concern. Exercising your mind is also equally essential. Some studies have suggested that remaining mentally active throughout your life, especially in your later years, reduces the risk of AD.

