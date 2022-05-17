Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Do you have white spots on teeth? Here're its causes and remedies

We all crave sparkling white teeth, but white specs on your pearly whites can be just as bothersome. White spots on the teeth are considered a cosmetic issue. They can also cause dental decay, thus it’s critical to get rid of these white stains. Depending on the underlying cause, these unusually bright spots on your teeth may or may not signify tooth rot. To understand how to get rid of white spots, one must first understand what creates them-- the causes. Let’s have a look at some of the most common reasons of white spots on teeth:



A dry mouth- When your mouth is dry, there isn’t enough saliva to keep the pH balanced in your mouth. At the point when pH level is incorrect, microscopic organisms develop and start attacking your teeth.

Having acidic foods - Consumption of highly acidic food such as sugary food, delicate cakes, and those made with lemon and vinegar can trigger the development of white spots.



Poor Oral Hygiene- If you take proper care to clean your mouth, plaque will develop on your teeth. Plaque is a sticky, dismal film of microbes and debris that accumulates on the teeth soon after the consumption of carbs.



Fluorosis or excessive fluoride - While fluoride is one of the crucial minerals to keep teeth stable, excessive fluoride gives rise to the problem of white spots and cavities on teeth.



The teeth of those strained by fluorosis may appear mildly discoloured.For Example - In teeth, there may appear lacy white markings that only dentists can hunt down. In more severe cases, it may appear like :



● Stains ranging from yellow to dark brown

● Surface irregularities



Remedies and treatments -



White spots on teeth can be treated in a variety of ways. The effectiveness of these therapies may be determined by the underlying cause of the white spots as well as the state of the patient’s teeth. Treatments are as follows-



● Enamel microabrasion

● Teeth whitening or bleaching

● Dental veneer

● Topical fluoride

● Composite resin



Some preventive tips to be followed:

Using fluoride-free water

Using the right amount of toothpaste

Testing well water

Reducing sugary and acidic foods and drinks

Seeing a dentist

By following the preventive tips and good care of your mouth, one can have white teeth without the white spots for a blooming smile.

Inputs by-- Dr Kanika Dewan, Dentist Nanda Dental Clinic