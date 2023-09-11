What is Highway Hypnosis?; Know causes, symptoms and how to prevent it

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Highyway Hypnosis

Highway Hypnosis, which is also termed white line fever, basically plays with one's mind. The mind alters accordingly when a person is driving a car, or a truck at a safe pace, but has no recollection of doing so. This is due to when a person's conscious mind is focused somewhere else, but also at the same time processing the information in its needs to drive the car safely. A person can't realise, Highway Hypnosis has taken over, not until one has snapped out of it, and later realise, that consciousness was somewhere else.

What are the Symptoms?

Few signs lead to the cause of Highway Hypnosis and one needs to be mindful and careful about it. Let's take a look at a few causes that lead to Highway Hypnosis.

1. Drowsiness

2. Loss of concentration or focus

3. Feeling dull and sleepy at the same time

4. Responding slowly and fickle-minded

5. Eyes drooping and not aware

6. Brain inattention

What are the main causes that lead to Highway Hypnosis?

Drowsiness, feeling sleepy, feeling less enthusiastic, and feeling fatigued are a few of the main reasons that lead to Highway Hypnosis and the mind tends to go blank. At extreme, this can lead to dangerous situations.

According to research in 2004, mentioned by Healthline, a person's oculomotor, or system that controls eye moments, also plays a part. It's basically when a person drives and stares at the road for a long period of time, the person loses their focus, and rather than seeing, the brain begins to depend more on mental prediction of what a person will see next.

How can one prevent Highway Hypnosis?

After noticing the warning signs of Highway Hypnosis, an individual needs to be more alert and careful. Here are the tips, one needs to follow while driving.

1. Intake of caffeine to an extent

2. Take a break, walk for a while and eat something

3. While driving, talk or sing to focus on driving consciously

4. Take turns in driving to make yourself refreshed

5. If driving long distances, go in a group and take breaks accordingly in driving

6. Take in some fresh air, open windows while driving

Latest Health News