What is convalescent plasma bank; India's first, opens in Delhi

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus disease yet but plasma taken from recovered patients have proved to be effective in treating those infected with coronavirus disease. India’s first convalescent plasma bank for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients has been inaugurated at the Vasant Kunj-based Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

Convalescent plasma therapy uses plasma which is a blood component, it has the virus-fighting antibodies, since it has been taken from a person who was infected but now recovered. When administered to a Covid-19 patient, it generates enough antibodies to kill the virus.

Inaugurating the facility, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “There is no vaccine for the disease, but initial results have shown that plasma from recovered patients reduces mortality from Covid-19. People of Delhi were facing a lot of problems in getting plasma for Covid-19 patients. This bank will streamline the process.”

What is convalescent plasma bank

It is a storage facility and this bank can store over 200 units of plasma, which can be accessed by both private and government hospitals.

