What are the signs and symptoms of new Covid variant Eris? Check here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER New strain which is of Omicron lineage and spreads faster than the original Covid-19 virus.

A new covid variant EG 5.1 which is nicknamed Eris is rapidly spreading across the United Kingdom. The UK Health Security Agency had revealed that one in seven covid cases in the country is now attributed to the Eris variant. This new variant has become the second most prevalent strain in the UK and has already started making its presence in Europe, North America, and some parts of Asia. The situation has already prompted experts to sound the alarm bells, warning for another wave fuelled by subvariants of Omicron, Arcturus, and Eris.

When was the first covid variant Eris monitored?

According to the UKHSA, Eris was initially raised as a signal in monitoring on July 3 this year due to increased reports internationally particularly in Asia. On July 10, 11.8 percent of UK sequences had been classified as Eris. The World Health Organisation has added Eris to the list of variants under monitoring.

What are the signs & symptoms of covid variant Eris?

According to Zoe Health study, the symptoms of Covid variant Eris:

1. Sore throat

2. Runny nose

3. Blocked nose

4. Sneezing

5. Dry Cough

6. Headache

7. Wet Cough

8. Hoarse voice

9. Aching of muscles

10. Loss of smell

The study also revealed that the main symptoms are like the Omicron ones. However, shortness of breath, loss of smell, and a fever are no longer the main symptoms as per reports. The root cause of the spike in the cases is yet to be confirmed. Health experts revealed that bad weather conditions and waning immunity have a huge role to play. This has turned more people prone to contracting the virus.

Prevention from Covid variant Eris:

The best way to protect oneself from this new covid variant is through proper sanitization and maintaining social distance in case symptoms develop. It is believed that the strain can exhibit itself by presenting common flu-like symptoms, like that of covid.

Latest Health News