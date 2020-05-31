Unable to do yoga by sitting on ground? Swami Ramdev shares 'Chair Yoga' for joint pain

Performing yoga is the most effective way to attain a healthy and fit body. Sukshma vyayamas, pranayamas and asanas help to make the muscles and joints stronger and keep the diseases like diabetes, kidney and gall bladder stones, heart problems, blood-sugar levels among others. While it is recommended to do yogasanas in the morning by sitting on the ground, Swami Ramdev gives an easy alternative for those who find it difficult to sit on the ground due to pain in the joints.

Joint pain is one problem that many people face because of old age as well as lack of sufficient nutrients in the body. Poor lifestyle, not eating healthy food and lack of physical activity result in joint pain. The most effective way to avoid it is Yogasanas. Due to long working hours, many people don't get the time to indulge in yoga, this si why Swami Ramdev has shared a new way to do yoga by sitting on a chair. He claims that people who are busy in their office, traveling by car or train can now indulge in exercise by doing Chair Yoga. It will help avoid the problem of leg pain while sitting and also boosts memory.

Pranayama means to increase the energy of life inside you. Swami Ramdev claims that you can save yourself from diseases by doing pranayama regularly. Know the benefits of Chair Pranayam from Swami Ramdev, which will make your body healthy.

Chair Bhastrika

This pranayama is done in 3 ways. First breathe in 5 seconds and exhale in 5 seconds. In the second, breathe for two and a half seconds and release in another two and a half seconds. Third, breathe fast and release fast. Do this pranayama continuously for 5 minutes. This can be done easily by sitting on a chair.

Benefits

Doing this daily cleanses the blood, increases immunity, increases oxygen levels in the body, cures diseases like asthma, TB and cough, The body gets recharged.

Chair Udgith

To do this pranayama, with a calm mind, chant 'Om'. By doing this pranayama, one gets relief from diseases like gall disease, metallic disease, high blood pressure.

Benefits

By sitting on the chair and performing Udgith Pranayama improves the nervous system, boosts immunity, benefits the mind and keeps high BP under control.

Chair Kapalbhati

Do this pranayama for 5 to 10 minutes. Take 1 minute rest after every 5 minutes. A normal person should do 5 to 15 minutes 3 times.

Benefits

Kapalbhati can also be done by sitting in a chair. It removes the toxins in the body, keeps the mind active, strengthens the respiratory system, keeps the mind calm, is very effective in asthma, strengthens the digestion system, and eliminates gas, constipation and urine related problems.

Chair Anulom Vilom

To do this, put the ring finger of the right hand and the shortest finger on the left nose and put the thumb on the right nose. Fold the index finger and middle finger together. Now fill the breath from the left nostril and close it by mixing the ring finger and the smallest finger. After this, remove the thumb from the right nose and exhale.ve the thumb from the right nose and exhale.

Benefits

By doing anulom vilom daily, toxic gases formed in the body get released. It increases the level of pure oxygen in the body, improves the muscular system, improves blood circulation, strengthens disease resistance, treats cold and asthma. It is helpful in reducing weight.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage