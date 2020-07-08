Treat sinus and migraine instantly with Swami Ramdev's yoga asanas, pranayamas and acupressure

Coronavirus cases in India are rapidly increasing. While people are stressed about catching the deadly virus and are taking all the necessary precautions, the change in the weather has led to many other diseases as well, Sinus is the most common problem people face when the weather changes. Cold, cough, flu, endless sneezing become difficult to deal with during this time. However, if you have incorporated yoga in your lifestyle, you wouldn't be the one complaining. According to Swami Ramdev, yoga asanas and pranayamas are the solutions to every problem. He claims that if a person is doing pranayamas daily, he would get rid of age-old sinus and migraine problems within a few days.

Along with yoga tips and pranayamas, Swami Ramdev also shares acupressure points to get instant relief from sinus and migraine attacks.

Symptoms of Sinus

Frequent sneezing

Heavy head

Nasal congestion

Nasal polyps

Sinusitis

Allergic rhinitis

Yoga Asanas and Pranayamas for Sinus

Swami Ramdev shares that yoga asanas can treat years old sinus problems from the root. He says that yoga asanas are effective in the long run and pranayamas maintain that you stay away from them forever. He suggests doing kapalbhati for 10-15 minutes daily as it helps strengthen the lungs and cure sinus. He also suggests doing bhastrika and anulom vilom. Jal Neti is also very effective in treating cough.

On the other hand, if you are suffering from constant sneezing which makes it difficult for you to perform pranayamas, then add raw mustard oil to your nose. This removes the phlegm.

Swami Ramdev suggests doing surya namaskar daily in the morning for effective results. Also, he suggests doing yoga asanas like halasana, mandukasana and sarvangasana to treat sinus problems.

Sinus prevention tips

Massage the ears with mustard oil

Massage both palms with hot mustard oil

Heat a clove in the water at night and take the steam

Apply two-three drops mustard oil to the navel

Drinking clove water will benefit

Acupressure treatment for sinus and migraine

Press the top of your fingers Press the area below your thumb at the back of your hand for instant relief Pressing the pit between the two bones behind the neck will also provide immediate relief for migraine Press the temples for migraine pain

Home Remedies for migraine

Almond oil benefits the nervous system

Ayurvedic oil is also beneficial in headache

To make Ayurvedic oil, take 10 grams of Peppermint, ajwain sat, desi ghee. Add 10 grams of Eucalyptus oil to it and 10 grams of clove oil. Applying it will provide relief.

