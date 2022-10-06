Tired of the hiccups? Here are 3 effective ways to get rid of them

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ways to get rid of Hiccups

Hiccups are pesky little problems that can irritate us and stop us from functioning properly. Even though hiccups are not a serious problem, they can still be pretty troublesome. So, we are here with some self-treatment methods that can help you get rid of your hiccups. Hiccups, if lasting for more than 48 hours, require medical attention but usually, that is not the case. Hiccups last for only a few minutes in most cases and there are ways to stop them with some home remedies. Though there are no scientifically proven treatments for hiccups, some of these have been known to work.

How to get rid of hiccups?

1. Shocking your brain

You can shock the person suffering from hiccups by sneaking up on them and giving them a slight scare. Or a person could watch something amusing or exciting. What all these acts do is break the pattern of hiccups and allow you to be distracted. Such actions interrupt the signals causing the reflex and hence, you are able to stop your hiccups.

2. Breathing techniques

Since hiccups are caused as a result of our diaphragm acting up, trying out various breathing techniques often works. Breathing into a paper bag or holding your breath for 10 seconds are some of these ways. These breathing techniques increase the carbon dioxide level in your blood, and this can stop hiccups.

3. Icy water

Drinking ice-cold water helps in relaxing our muscles which spasm and cause hiccups. Icy water allows the diaphragm to relax and stop the involuntary spasm which automatically stops our hiccups.

What causes hiccups?

Hiccups or the ‘hic’ sound is caused by the involuntary spasms of the diaphragm, a muscle that plays an important role in breathing. Since the diaphragm is not in control, we feel a shortness of breath caused by this process.

Someone thinking about you or missing you is definitely not the reason why you get hiccups. Hiccups can be caused by various reasons like eating or drinking too much, too fast or consumption of alcohol or carbonated drinks, stress and even experiencing extreme emotions like excitement.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

