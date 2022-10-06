Can drinking green tea after workout push weight loss? Know the truth

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Benefits of drinking green tea after a workout

Green tea is one of the most beneficial beverages out there as it is loaded with antioxidants and various plant compounds which are extremely beneficial for health. Green tea shines when it comes to low-calorie healthy beverages. It can increase the amount of antioxidants in our bloodstream and stimulate the fat-burning hormones.

Know the benefits of drinking green tea after a workout

1. Improves metabolism

Green tea has Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG) which helps in increasing metabolism which further helps in burning fats after a workout.

2. It has a relaxing effect

It is also considered a good after-workout beverage for its relaxing effect. It will slow down the heart rate which makes it a good after-workout drink.

3. Green tea is a low-calorie beverage

Fitness-conscious people are usually conscious about the diet they take. They can go for green tea as it is a sugar-free beverage.

4. Antioxidant properties

It will help in fighting exercise-induced free radicals and thus, it will protect from reducing inflammation and muscle soreness.

5. Lowers cholesterol level

Catechins are a type of antioxidant that are found in green tea, which helps in lowering cholesterol levels in our body.

Refrain from consuming green tea during these 4 times:

1. Before bedtime: If you struggle with sleeping issues, avoid drinking it before bedtime or around bedtime. It has caffeine and can disturb the circadian rhythm.

2. In the morning: Don't drink green tea first thing in the morning. Drinking it on an empty stomach can trigger gastric issues.

3. After meal: Though green tea improves digestion, drinking it after a meal can reduce the absorption of nutrients from the meal.

4. Right after consuming medicine: Avoid drinking it after consuming medicine as it can be harmful.

Pro Tips

If you’re drinking green tea for weight loss benefits, you can make it even more beneficial by adding honey, lemon, mint leaves, cinnamon, or ginger. All these ingredients are really healthy for overall health and can help in losing weight.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

