Superfood jimikand: 7 amazing health benefits of Yam or Suran

There are many benefits of eating Jimikand

Today is Diwali and along with several delicacies, Jimikand aka suran will also be cooked. For those who don't know, Jimikand is a root, which is eaten as a vegetable. It is also considered a natural herb from health point of view. Suran is also known as Yam in English. It looks like an elephant's foot, hence it is also called elephant foot yam. Jimikand is in the form of a tuber and it grows on its own, but considering its qualities, it has also started being cultivated heavily in the last few years. There are many benefits of eating Jimikand, let's have a look at some of them.

1. Helpful in diabetes

Suran can also be beneficial for diabetic people. A chemical compound called Allantoin is found naturally in Jimikand. A scientific research has shown that allantoin has anti-diabetic effects, which can prove beneficial for people suffering from diabetes. Along with improving the lipid profile, it can be beneficial in preventing diabetes by controlling blood sugar. Apart from this, Jimikand also contains good amount of fiber and comes in the category of low glycemic index. For this reason, diabetic patients can include it in their diet.

2. Prevention of cancer

Yam can be used to prevent cancer. According to a research, the allantoin compound present in Jimikand can be helpful in preventing cancer. Apart from this, Jimikand (Oil) contains L-arginine compound, which can play an important role in the prevention of cancer by increasing immunity. Note that Jimikand is not a cure for cancer. This is a serious condition, for the treatment of which it is necessary to contact a doctor.

3. To lose weight

Jimikand can also be used for weight loss. According to a study, Jimikand has anti-obesity effects. Due to the flavonoid compound present in Jimikand, it has this anti-obesity effect, which can be helpful in reducing obesity and fat. Apart from this, it is rich in fiber and carbohydrates. Hence, one does not feel hungry for a long time after eating Jimikand. Also, it can be helpful in weight loss by reducing appetite.

4. Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects

Suran also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which can help protect the body from many diseases. A research conducted by experts says that Jimikand can prevent colon cancer by increasing the antioxidant defense system and reducing the inflammation process.

5. Relief from menopause symptoms

In women, sudden hot flashes, insomnia and strange behavior can be symptoms of menopause. According to a scientific study, the use of Yam Extract can provide relief in the symptoms of menopause to some extent. It has also been said in this study that more research needs to be done on this topic in the future.

6. Vitamin-B6

The benefits of Suran may also include overcoming the deficiency of Vitamin B6. It is an essential nutrient, whose supplement can reduce problems like irritability and anxiety. Therefore, it can be said that consumption of Jimikand along with other food items can be beneficial for the supply of Vitamin B6 in the body.

7. Lack of blood

Deficiency of iron and folate in the body causes anemia (blood deficiency). The important role of Jimikand can be seen here. Jimikand is rich in iron as well as folate and these two special nutrients can be supplied to the body by consuming this food item.

