Study finds why taking vitamin pills without doctor's prescription can be dangerous

In the pursuit of optimal health, many individuals turn to vitamin supplements as a convenient means to bridge potential nutritional gaps. However, health experts caution against the unsupervised consumption of these supplements, emphasising the potential harm they may cause when taken without medical guidance.

Vitamin supplements undoubtedly serve a crucial role in addressing deficiencies, particularly among vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, or those with specific health conditions. Yet, as highlighted by health experts, the indiscriminate use of these supplements can lead to adverse health outcomes, ranging from digestive issues to more severe conditions like kidney stones and heart disease.

Mohan Kumar Singh, a Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram, underscores the dangers of excessive supplement intake. "Without medical supervision, using multivitamin pills or calcium regularly can have negative health consequences. Taking too much of these supplements might result in overdosing, which can harm organs over time and cause symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain," he told IANS.

"These supplements may also interfere with prescribed medicines, reducing their effectiveness or perhaps resulting in negative side effects. Taking too many multivitamins might throw off the body's natural nutrient balance, sometimes resulting in imbalances or deficiencies. Nutritional imbalances can be made worse by specific vitamins or minerals interfering with the usage or absorption of other nutrients," Mohan added.

Tushar Tayal, Lead Consultant in the Department of Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, emphasises the importance of recognising that multivitamins are not universally necessary and should not serve as substitutes for a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients. Instead, he advocates for targeted supplementation based on individual needs, as confirmed by blood tests. Consuming multivitamins without confirming deficiencies can disrupt nutrient absorption or even pose toxicity risks over prolonged periods.

Factors such as age, gender, dietary habits, and existing medical conditions play pivotal roles in determining the suitability of supplement usage. As Mohan Kumar Singh emphasises, consulting with healthcare professionals is paramount in assessing individual nutritional requirements and mitigating potential risks associated with supplement intake.

Ultimately, while supplements may offer benefits in specific circumstances, they should complement rather than replace a wholesome diet comprising a diverse array of fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, healthy fats, and proteins. The overarching message from health experts is clear: prioritise obtaining nutrients from natural sources whenever possible, and reserve supplement usage for situations where they are truly warranted.

