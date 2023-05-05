Friday, May 05, 2023
     
Reduce period pain naturally; here are some home remedies to fight menstrual cramps

Menstrual cycle will visit you every month; you can't do anything about it. But with these home remedies, you can definitely reduce period pain.

Health Desk Written By: Health Desk New Delhi Published on: May 05, 2023 21:59 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK Home remedies to fight menstrual cramps

If you suffer from menstrual cycle pain, you are not alone. A majority of women experience varying degrees of period pain or dysmenorrhea, at some point in their lives. Most women suffer from menstrual cycle cramps i.e., discomfort and dull ache in their belly especially on the day their period starts. However, only a small percentage of women suffer from menstrual cramps so severe that it disrupts their everyday life.

During your period, the muscles of your womb contract and relax to help shed built-up lining. Sometimes you’ll experience cramps, which means your muscles are at work. A hormone called prostaglandin is released in women’s ovaries during a menstrual cycle; this can be a significant contributor to period cramps. 

1. Drink fluids

Many girls feel bloated during their period, which causes discomfort and worsens period cramps. Staying hydrated reduces bloating, and thereby offering a simple period cramp remedy. Now that’s easy.

2. Jaggery

Jaggery is effective in preventing weakness caused by blood loss during a menstrual cycle, according to the International Journal of Chemical Studies. Jaggery contains many essential nutrients such as sodium and potassium. Moreover, it also has anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties that help in reducing uterine cramps. 

3. Massaging with oils

Massage therapy for menstruation involves pressing specific points while the therapist’s hands move around your abdomen, side, and back. Adding essential oils for an aromatherapy style of massage may have additional benefits.

4. Heating pad

As per research published in Evidence-Based Nursing, the use of hot compresses or heating pads works effectively in reducing abdominal cramps during periods. This research also shows that women experience more relief from heating pads compared to painkillers, and ibuprofen. 

5. Reduce stress and relax

Deep breathing exercises may also help in keeping any stress at bay and relaxing your mind and body, thus giving you the required period pain relief. Calming your body causes your muscles to expand and loosen, rather than them scrunching up and causing cramps.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

 

