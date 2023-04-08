Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK PCOS: Night time routine to manage this hormonal disorder

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects many women worldwide. Women with PCOS may experience a range of symptoms, including irregular periods, acne, weight gain, and difficulty getting pregnant. While there is no cure for PCOS, there are various lifestyle changes that can help manage symptoms and improve overall health. Establishing a night time routine is one such change that can be beneficial for individuals with PCOS.

1. Consume one teaspoon of water-soaked chia seeds

Omega-3 fatty acids present in chia seeds can help regulate testosterone levels, which are often elevated in women with PCOS and can cause a range of symptoms. Furthermore, women with pcos already have a higher risk of diabetes. The fiber in chia seeds can help improve digestive health and regulate blood sugar levels, thus lowering the risk of diabetes.

2. Have a glass of saffron water

By drinking saffron water, women with PCOS may be able to reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity, and keep testosterone levels lower.

3. ½ teaspoon of ashwagandha powder with soaked nuts

By consuming ashwagandha, women with PCOS may be able to manage their stress levels more effectively and reduce the impact of cortisol on their hormones.

4. Eat two coconut slices

Coconut is rich in medium-chain fatty acids, which can increase metabolism and energy levels. This can be particularly helpful for individuals with PCOS who may experience fatigue and low energy levels.

5. Eat one tablespoon of roasted pumpkin seeds.

Consuming one tablespoon of roasted pumpkin seeds may be beneficial for women with PCOS, particularly those experiencing hair loss. Pumpkin seeds contain beta-sitosterol, which can inhibit the enzyme that converts testosterone to DHT. DHT is a hormone that can contribute to hair loss in women with PCOS.

These dietary modifications can help regulate insulin levels, improve metabolism, increase energy levels, reduce stress, and combat hair loss associated with PCOS. However, it's important to note that lifestyle changes alone may not be sufficient for managing PCOS, and medical treatment may be necessary.

Latest Health News