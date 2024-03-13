No Smoking Day 2024: Know how smoking can lead to higher risk of dementia

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Know how smoking can lead to a higher risk of dementia

Do you smoke? Beware! You could be at a higher risk of dementia. This article helps to understand the connection between smoking and dementia.

Did you know, smoking not only causes lung cancer or heart problems but even dementia? Yes, that’s right! Smokers are at a greater risk of suffering from dementia in later life. Let’s decode the relationship between smoking and dementia with expert Dr Priyanka Tater, Neurologist, Zynova Shalby Hospital.

Know how smoking causes dementia:

Think twice before smoking as it has a detrimental impact on brain health, increasing the risk of developing dementia later in life. Research shows that Alzheimers and vascular dementia smoking can lead to the accumulation of harmful substances in the brain, disrupting cognitive function and contributing to the development of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. This link between smoking and cognitive decline is attributed to the harmful effects of nicotine and other toxins on brain health. Nicotine, a key component in cigarettes, has been found to interfere with neurotransmitter function, impairing memory and concentration. Furthermore, smoking accelerates the ageing process of the brain by affecting blood flow and oxygen delivery. The toxins present in cigarette smoke can damage blood vessels, reducing the supply of nutrients and oxygen to brain cells. This can lead to inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which are known contributors to cognitive decline and dementia. Quitting smoking is crucial for preserving brain health and reducing the chances of developing debilitating conditions like dementia in the future.

Vital tips to quit smoking:

Studies have found that smoking can accelerate the progression of existing symptoms in people already living with dementia. The toxic chemicals in cigarette smoke can damage blood vessels in the brain, leading to reduced blood flow and oxygen levels, which are crucial for cognitive function.

Smokers need to be aware of this grave risk and take steps towards quitting smoking to protect their brain health and reduce their chances of developing dementia later in life.

One effective way to quit smoking is to gradually reduce your cigarette intake instead of quitting cold turkey. This method allows your body and mind to adjust slowly, making the transition easier and less daunting. You can start by setting a specific goal for each day or week, gradually decreasing the number of cigarettes you smoke until you can quit entirely.

Another tip is to find alternative strategies to cope with cravings and triggers. This could involve practising mindfulness techniques, engaging in physical activities like exercise or yoga, or finding a new hobby to distract yourself when the urge to smoke arises.

By replacing the habit with healthier alternatives, you can break the cycle of smoking dependency and improve your overall wellness.

