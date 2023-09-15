Nipah Virus's mortality is higher compared to Covid infection, says ICMR

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nipah Virus cases rise in Kerala

In a press conference conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research, Director General Rajeev Bahl said that the Nipah virus' cases mortality rate is higher in comparison to Covid cases. The Nipah virus mortality rate is 40-70% as the Covid virus' is 2-3%. He also stressed how efforts are being made to contain the virus. He said, "We do not know why the cases keep surfacing. In 2018, we found the outbreak in Kerala was related to bats. We are not sure how the infection passed from bats to humans. The link could not be established. Again we are trying to find out this time. It always happens in the rainy season".

The Director General Rajeev Bahl said that India will be procuring 20 more doses of monoclonal antibody from Australia for the treatment of Nipah virus infection. "We got some doses of monoclonal antibody from Australia in 2018. Currently doses are available for only 10 patients".

Currently around 6 people have been infected with the virus and two have died from the infection. Due to this, to contain the virus and in fear of spreading, all educational institutions, parks, and beaches have been closed. Even gatherings of all aspects have been banned for now. Nipah Virus is basically an illness that is transmitted from animals to humans and can be contaminated through food or directly between people and the main reason is by fruit bats. The symptoms of the virus are similar to COVID-19, which include sore throat, dizziness, drowsiness, muscle pain, tiredness, headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, confusion and blank, seizures, and encephalitis.

