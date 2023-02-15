Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Masks made little or no difference" in Covid-19 spread, new study suggests

A new review led by 12 researchers from universities around the world has examined whether wearing face masks helped prevent the spread of Covid-19. The review analyzed 78 controlled trials, including those carried out during the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009, non-epidemic flu seasons, epidemic flu seasons up to 2016, and the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the study published by the Cochrane Library, "Wearing masks in the community probably makes little or no difference" in controlling the spread of Covid-19. The study suggests that there was no clear difference between medical/surgical masks versus N95. The researchers collected data from countries of all income levels.

The Cochrane Reviews are widely regarded as the gold standard of evidence-based medicine, and the latest study has added to the ongoing debate about the efficacy of face masks. Despite the study's conclusions, other research has shown that masks can significantly reduce Covid transmission rates, especially in tight indoor environments, and they continue to be considered a critical tool.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) initially claimed that face masks were not necessary, then changed its advice in April 2020 to ask people to wear masks. However, it's important to note that the review included studies carried out before Covid when transmission and circulation of viruses weren't as intense, and many people didn't wear masks properly.

The debate around the use of face masks to curb the spread of respiratory viruses has been ongoing since the emergence of Covid-19 more than three years ago.

