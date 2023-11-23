Lung Cancer Awareness Month 2023: Methods to maintain a healthy lifestyle during and after the treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Methods to maintain a healthy lifestyle during and after the lung cancer treatment.

Lung Cancer Awareness Month is a global campaign held every November to raise awareness about lung cancer, its risk factors, and the importance of early detection and treatment. This month-long initiative is dedicated to educating the public about the impact of this disease, which is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. The aim is to spread knowledge about the signs and symptoms of lung cancer, as well as promote healthy lifestyle choices that can reduce the risk of developing the disease. Apart from raising awareness, it is also important for patients, caregivers, and families to know the ways of maintaining a healthy lifestyle during and after lung cancer treatment.

According to Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Clinical Director-Surgical Oncology, Sr. Consultant Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgical Oncology, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, maintaining a healthy lifestyle during and after lung cancer treatment is crucial for overall well-being and improving the chances of recovery. It's important to tailor needs for personalized advice according to each individual. During Treatment, it is important to consume a nutritious and well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains and to stay hydrated to help with energy levels and combat potential side effects of treatment.

All patients should engage in regular and moderate exercise like walking or yoga. Exercise reduces fatigue, improves mood, and builds strength. One has to practice stress-reducing techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or mindfulness. It is important to have support groups for counselling to cope with the emotional challenges. One has to ensure to get adequate sleep. This involves having a comfortable sleep environment and good sleep hygiene. One has to maintain compliance with the treatment plan.

After treatment one has to gradually increase physical activity under the guidance of healthcare professionals and focus on rebuilding strength and stamina. It is important to maintain a nutritious diet to support recovery and overall health. It is very important to attend regular follow-up appointments to monitor health and detect any potential issues early. Some lifestyle modifications needed are quitting smoking, and limiting exposure to secondhand smoke, and environmental pollutants that could affect lung health and general health. It is important to take vaccinations for the prevention of influenza and similar infections. Pulmonary Rehabilitation can be done to improve lung function and overall fitness.

