Lumpy virus cases rise in several states: Know causes, prevention and treatment

Last year, the havoc of the Lumpy virus was seen across India. During that time a large number of pets died in every state. Now once again the outbreak of the lumpy virus is spreading rapidly in several states of India, especially in Chhattisgarh. Many cows and bulls are dying due to this disease after getting infected by it. Lumpy skin virus is a viral skin disease that primarily affects cattle. It is spread by blood-sucking insects, such as flies, some species of mosquitoes, and ticks. This causes fever in animals, lumps on the skin and can also lead to death.

Causes of lumpy virus

Lumpy virus, also known as lumpy skin disease virus, is actually a type of poxviruses. Because of this, animals get badly infected by ticks as they start damaging the fur. The animals also get a fever. Milk production decreases in animals and lumps appear on the skin. Apart from this, animals also suffer from mastitis, the lymph nodes get swollen. Animals do not feel hungry, the nose starts flowing and water starts coming from the eyes. Apart from this, the problem of infertility is also seen in infected cows and bulls for a long time.

How do you prevent lumpy skin disease from spreading?

One way to prevent the spread of the lumpy virus is to get your animals tested as soon as you see these symptoms. Apart from this, you should separate other cattle from your infected cattle. Along with this, there are a few prevention tips to stop the spread of the disease. Such as:

Vaccination

Medications and other management strategies.

Apart from this, people should keep taking advice from the concerned authorities and veterinarians. Along with this, you should keep a strict watch on your other animals and avoid consuming the milk of these animals during this time. Unfortunately, there is no specific antiviral treatment for lumpy cow skin disease. To treat lumpy virus symptoms, animals are provided with wound care sprays, painkillers and antibiotics.

