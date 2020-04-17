How to know if you have coronavirus infection or normal cold? Swami Ramdev gives tips to identify at home

The novel coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan city of China in December 2019 and spread all over the world within a couple of months. The infection has taken over 1.2 million lives and is escalating at an alarming level. To contain the spread of this deadly infection, PM Modi has announced an extension of the lockdown till May 3. While it is a deadly disease, the symptoms of COVId-19 are as common as normal flu. The common signs of the infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

Since the symptoms are common, people often misjudge it by normal flu and do not go to the doctor for a check-up. On the other hand, many people get terrified of having these symptoms and thinking that they have infected coronavirus, go into a panic state. in such a situation, it is very important to know how to identify if you have normal flu or COVID-19.

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev revealed in India TV's special show 'Corona Se Jung' that how can you stay at home and differentiate between coronavirus infection and cold/cough. Swami Ramdev shares two simple ways with which one can not just identify the infection but can also treat it.

First Way

Hold your breath for half a minute to 1 minute after taking a deep breath. Those who have coronavirus infection will not be able to hold the breath for even 10-30 seconds because the lungs become dry due to the COVID-19 infection. However, a person suffering with a normal cold will be able to hold it a little longer. The elderly people will be able to hold the breath for at least 45 seconds and young people for about 1 minute.

Second Way

If you are able to inhale and exhale slowly 60 times a minute and at least 120 times in a fast speed, you do not have coronavirus infection. The symptoms mean that you have normal fever or cold. So there is no need to panic.

However, in both cases, it is essential for everyone to do yogasanas daily and consume a healthy diet to strengthr=en immunity and fight the battle with COVID-19.

