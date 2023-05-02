Cucumber to pumpkin, eat THESE food items when you have high uric acid

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Cucumber to pumpkin, eat THESE food items

An increase in uric acid is a problem in which purines start accumulating in different bones in the body. This starts to cause the problem of gout. In such a situation, try eating some vegetables that can be beneficial for your health. The special thing about these vegetables is that they have a good amount of fibre along with water, and they can be easily found in this season. So, know about these vegetables that reduce uric acid.

Vegetables to eat in high uric acid:

1. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is rich in antioxidants like vitamin C, beta-carotene and lutein. These antioxidants reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, which can help reduce uric acid levels. Apart from this, the fibre in pumpkin increases the metabolic rate and is helpful in digesting purine.

2. Cucumber

Eating cucumber regularly helps flush out purines from your body. It can help lower uric acid levels in your body by helping to flush the compound out of your blood. Cucumber can also help dissolve small kidney stones, and get rid of toxins in your body.

3. Pointed Gourd

The pointed gourd, commonly known as parwal, is a water-rich vegetable whose consumption is beneficial for you. Firstly, it accelerates purine metabolism in the body and secondly, it is helpful in reducing the problem of uric acid. So, eat parwal to keep the body healthy.

4. Radish

Eating radish can be helpful in reducing the problem of uric acid. In fact, some of the bioactive compounds in radish prevent the accumulation of purines and help flush them out by reducing oxalate stones. Apart from this, it is also an anti-inflammatory, which is beneficial in many ways in terms of health.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice).

