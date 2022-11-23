Can coffee protect against type 2 diabetes? Know the facts here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Benefits of coffee

When people think of coffee, they usually think of its ability to provide an energy boost. However, according to some research, it can also offer some other important health benefits. Such benefits may include a lower risk of liver cancer, type 2 diabetes, and heart failure. Coffee contains a number of useful nutrients, including riboflavin (vitamin B2), niacin (vitamin B3), magnesium, potassium, and various phenolic compounds, or antioxidants. Some experts suggest that these and other ingredients in coffee can benefit the human body in various ways.

Health benefits of drinking coffee

Coffee and diabetes

Coffee may help protect against type 2 diabetes. A 2017 meta-analysis concluded that people who drank four to six cups of either caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee each day appeared to have a lower risk of metabolic syndrome, including type 2 diabetes.

Coffee and Neurotic disease

Various studies have suggested that caffeine, which is present in coffee and many other beverages, may help protect against Parkinson’s disease. The findings of the 2017 meta-analysis suggested a link between coffee consumption and a lower risk of neurotic disease, even among people who smoke. This team also found that people who drink coffee may be less likely to experience depression and cognitive conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Coffee and chronic liver disease or cancer

In 2019, a literature review concluded that coffee intake is likely to reduce the risk of liver cancer. The meta-analysis from 2017 also concluded that consuming any type of coffee appears to reduce the risk of liver cancer, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and cirrhosis. These findings are now bolstered by a 2021 study suggesting that consuming all types of coffee may offer some protection against CLD.

Coffee and other liver diseases

People who consume coffee may also have a lower risk of gallstone disease. In 2014, a study suggested a link between coffee consumption and a lower risk of dying from nonviral hepatitis-related cirrhosis. The researchers suggested that drinking two or more cups of coffee every day might reduce the risk by 66%.

Coffee and heart health

A study of the meta-analysis found that caffeine consumption may have at least a small benefit for cardiovascular health, including blood pressure.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

