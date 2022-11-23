DYK Ghee can help in weight loss? Know its health benefits this winter

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Benefits of Ghee this winters

Ghee has been the most prominent kitchen ingredient in every Indian household. Though people treat Ghee as a weight gain product, very few know that it can help in reducing those inches if consumed accurately. Apart from the weight loss property, Ghee is a superfood for winters. Over the years, ghee has become an integral part of the winter checklist alongside sweaters, blankets, and our grandmother’s stories. While it is included in many traditional winter recipes, its benefits are rooted in science too.

Let's get to know some winter benefits of consuming desi ghee.

Source of energy

Winter is the season of laziness and at times we feel sluggish just at the start of our day. During winters we might not be at our best active selves. Some health experts believe that ghee can be a good source of energy. It has medium and short-chain fatty acids and this lauric acid is a potent antimicrobial and antifungal substance. What can be done is, we can make some tasty ladoos from desi ghee and have some dry fruits added to them. This can be eaten early in the morning to boost our energy levels. It’s a great natural remedy without using any kind of artificial ingredient.

Helps in weight loss

The presence of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in ghee helps us lose body fat. It comes packed with essential amino acids that help in reducing belly fat. Despite the numerous benefits, one must ensure that their intake of total fat (including ghee) does not exceed the prescribed limit of fat consumption. People with cholesterol problems should be extra careful.

Keeps us warm

During winter, the body burns more calories to stay warm. Ghee warms us up in the most natural manner. It is one of the best things to include in our kitchen by adding a spoonful on our rotis, parathas, and dosas too. In fact, when we make bread toast we can use ghee. The fragrance and taste are just delicious.

Immunity booster

Respiratory ailments like cold and cough are common in winter. Regular consumption of ghee improves our natural immunity, helping our body to fight these infections.

Helps heal dry skin

In winters, our skin turns dry due to lower moisture levels in the air. The application of ghee can help heal dry, chapped lips and leave our skin feeling soft. It also keeps joints healthy by providing the required lubrication.

