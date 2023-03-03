Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK By 2035, half of the world’s population will be overweight: Report

According to a report by the World Obesity Federation, without considerable action, more than half of the world's population will be overweight or obese by 2035. The report states that approximately 4 billion people will become overweight or obese in the next 12 years. Obesity is a serious problem for this generation's health professionals, since over 38% of the world's population is now overweight, and this percentage is expected to rise in the future years. It will be prevalent among youngsters in low-income nations.

The Global Obesity Federation's President, Louise Baur, called the report a "clear warning" and said policymakers needed to act quickly to avoid the issue from escalating.

She added in a statement that it is especially concerning because obesity rates are growing fastest among children and adolescents. She further added that governments and politicians throughout the world must do all possible to prevent passing on health, social, and economic costs to the next generation.

According to the report, the rising obesity rates throughout the world would have a major impact on the global economy, amounting to 3% of the global GDP.

The research notes that its awareness of the economic consequences of obesity "is in no way a reflection of the blame on people living with obesity".

The data published in the report will be presented to the United Nations on March 6, 2023.

What Constitutes Obesity and Overweight?

According to World Health Organization recommendations for the assessments, the report uses body mass index (BMI), which is computed by dividing a person's weight in kilograms by their height in meters squared. A BMI of more than 25 is considered overweight, and a BMI of more than 30 is considered obese.

